The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky stood up for the scandalous monument “Alenka”, erected in honor of the 250th anniversary of the village of Novaya Alenovka in the city of Novovoronezh, Voronezh region. The deputy shared his opinion in his Twitter-account.

“Alyonushka is not ugly, but quite normal sculpture. Women are not required to meet the “standard” of beauty, “Zhirinovsky wrote. He also announced the party’s readiness to install a sculpture at one of the Liberal Democratic Party’s objects. In the meantime, the politician hung a photo of the monument on the door of his reception room in the State Duma, he attached the corresponding photos to the post.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Novovoronezh administration, Svetlana Tulinova, spoke about the recommendation of the city authorities to sell the monument to Alenka at an auction. However, she stressed that the monument will definitely not be returned to its original place after dismantling.

The monument to Alenka was erected on December 18. He caused a mixed reaction from netizens. They criticized the art object and called it “a monument to Russian Death”. Some users suggested that the appearance of the monument would glorify Novovoronezh and attract tourists to the city. Later, the city authorities decided to dismantle the sculpture and give it to a warehouse for storage. No budget money was allocated for the project, and its implementation cost about a million rubles.