LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that the last chance for US President Donald Trump to remain in office is the introduction of an emergency regime in the country. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

“As long as Trump is president, everyone obeys him: he can remove unwanted prosecutors, replace judges, command the military – use all powers to the maximum,” the politician said. He added that if Trump does not use this opportunity, “in the next four years, the Democrats will simply destroy him.”

Trump declared a state of emergency in the country on March 13, 2020. He explained that the introduction of an emergency regime will make it possible to allocate up to $ 50 billion for the fight against coronavirus.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states.”