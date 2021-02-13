The head of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said that brothels have a positive effect – thanks to them, the number of murders decreases. The words of the Russian politician are quoted RIA News…

“So I studied Turkey for a long time. The demonstration is going on around the city – only men. The slogan “Let me open brothels”. And at the head of the column is a woman, the mayor of the city, “Zhirinovsky said, explaining that the mayor of this city chose the lesser of two evils, because, according to statistics, there are fewer murders in settlements with brothels.

The party leader also said that two years after the closure of brothels in the city, the number of mentally ill people has increased dramatically. “It’s better that we open brothels and there will be fewer madmen who kill people,” the politician quoted the city head as saying.

Earlier it was reported that Zhirinovsky, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, called on the spouses to spend the night in different apartments. According to him, this is how wives and husbands can sleep and miss each other.