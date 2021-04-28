LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky responded to the words of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that liberal values ​​”undermine the genetic code of Russians.” The politician agreed that the greatness and prestige of the state is of great importance for the inhabitants of Russia, but at the same time noted that it is ideologically wrong to draw parallels with the negative influence of the West on Russia. The words of the deputy are quoted by the radio station “Moscow Says”.

“What is liberalism? This is an independent court, freedom of speech, a multi-party system, elections, change of government, private property, and inviolability of private life. Do we deny it all? Since we are against liberal values, let our courts be biased. Courts of three, as under Stalin. And we don’t need a free press. The Pravda newspaper is and is enough. And we don’t need property either. Again, everything will be collective-farm, everything around is nobody’s. We will only leave one party. We will cancel the elections, ”Zhirinovsky said.

He noted that it is wrong to associate negative phenomena in the West with liberal ideology. According to the deputy, the denial of liberalism leads to the opposition of Russia to the world, as in 1917, “when they suddenly began to burn churches, hang the aristocracy, abolished private property.” Zhirinovsky added that the richest countries in the world follow a liberal ideology.

Earlier on April 28, Lavrov condemned modern liberal values ​​as they “undermine the genetic code of Russians.” Answering a question about Russian politics on the world stage, the minister said that it was criticized only by people with a pro-Western stance who think about Parmesan and other food deprivations due to retaliatory sanctions. People who share such values, in his opinion, only care about “the choice between a TV and a refrigerator.”