The leader of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, proposed to rename the post of President of Russia. He stated this on the air of URA.ru, the entry was published in Telegram-channel publication.

The politician pointed out that the word “president” is a borrowing from the English language. “Children in England and the United States laugh at us, they say, Russians don’t even have a Russian word to name a leading position,” he said.

According to Zhirinovsky, it would be ideal to call the head of state in Russia the supreme ruler. He rejected the host’s offer to think about the title “king”. “Monarchy is an ideal option, but it’s already outdated, that’s all,” the politician believes.

He also suggested returning the pre-revolutionary terminology to the sphere of administrative division of the country, in order to also get rid of borrowing and bureaucracy. “Everything was clear,” he said. Zhirinovsky proposes to call the governors governors, therefore, the regions of Russia will become governorships, which, in turn, will be divided into volosts and counties.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky said that he was going to become the world champion in presidential elections and would run for this post in 2024.