LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky promised to give gifts to those Russians who felt offended and were left without them. Reported by RIA News…

“I will send you a gift or money for a gift. Moscow, State Duma, LDPR. Three words. Not much, because you have to help thousands and thousands, ”he said. According to the politician, tens of millions are spent on gifts annually, half a billion was spent on them.

The Liberal Democratic Party leader also wished the Russians cheerfulness and optimism.

On January 5, Zhirinovsky handed out money in Red Square, walking at the New Year’s fair near GUM. “Children, disabled people, who else? Orphans, serfs, slaves, ”the politician would say, handing out thousandth bills to people. The events were broadcast on the deputy’s Instagram account.