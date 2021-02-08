LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicted in one word who could become the next president of Russia after Vladimir Putin. He shared his opinion in his story Instagram-account, answering questions from subscribers.

According to Zhirinovsky, he himself will take the post of head of state after the current Russian leader. “Myself,” the politician wrote in response to a question about who he sees as the future president.

In January, the LDPR leader assessed his chances of winning the presidential elections in Ukraine, if hypothetically he had the opportunity to participate in them. According to the politician, he would certainly have won a victory, since “both Russians and Ukrainians” would vote for him.

At the end of December last year, Zhirinovsky named Putin’s possible successors as president. In his opinion, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, could apply for this position, as well as the head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin. At the same time, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party admitted that in 2024 the candidate for the presidency of Russia could be completely different.