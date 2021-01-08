The consequence of recent political events in the United States may be the appearance in the country of a third powerful party – the party of the current President Donald Trump, said the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky. His words are reported by the agency RIA News…

“Now there may be a variant of the third party, – said Zhirinovsky during a working lunch-meeting of deputies of the LDPR faction. – Democratic, Republican and his own. (…) But when they say, “Let’s have one more batch.” On the basis of what to do it? This is where Trump struck all parties, and behind him 72 million [тех, кто проголосовал за него на выборах в 2020 году]let half remain. “

Thus, Zhirinovsky estimated the number of voters of the “Trump party” at 30 million people. The politician noted that Trump has ambitions and money to create such a project, but it is necessary to implement the mechanism of “election campaign and party alignment.”

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Because of this, the Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections and Democrat Joseph Biden as president of the country. The riots and the takeover of the Capitol killed five people and found homemade bombs at both party headquarters.

The bipartisan system developed in the United States back in the middle of the 19th century, since then the US Congress has been controlled by the Democratic and Republican parties.