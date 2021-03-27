Migrants who come to Russia should be sent to empty villages in the country. This proposal was made by the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky on the air of the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

“Even with your family, let them go. We will give them housing in the empty villages of Russia, let them live there. They are good farmers. For example, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are nomads … And Tajiks and Uzbeks are farmers, ”the politician said.

According to him, such an approach would allow solving several problems at once. On the one hand, the population would grow in the country, on the other, the problem with empty houses and lands would be solved.

Zhirinovsky also noted that Russian companies should first of all hire Russians, and only then – migrants. At the same time, firms wishing to get Tajik or Uzbek workers must bring them to the project sites “on special trains”, temporarily provide them with a hostel, and then take them home. “So that they do not walk in the vastness of Russia,” he explained.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky said that it would be beneficial for Russia if the United States gave the command to Ukraine to launch an offensive in Donbass. According to him, Russia would be able to “crush this entire army”, after which a movement towards the creation of Novorossiya would begin.