The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky proposed options for rewarding those who agreed to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The politician wrote about this in his Telegram-channel, commenting on the initiative of the Ministry of Health to vaccinate everyone who is discharged from the hospital.

The Ministry of Health proposes to vaccinate everyone who is discharged from hospitals. This is the correct idea. And there can be many such options. For example, exempt from administrative arrest or fines for minor offenses if they agree to give both shots with the vaccine Vladimir Zhirinovsky leader of the Liberal Democratic Party

Zhirinovsky is a supporter of mass vaccination. The politician himself was vaccinated against COVID-19 in September 2020 as part of the third phase of the Sputnik V vaccine trial, developed by the Gamaleya Center. Then the Liberal Democratic Party said that the politician was vaccinated “one of the first in the world.”

In April 2021, Zhirinovsky offered to admit to universities only those applicants who were vaccinated against coronavirus.