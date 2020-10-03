The head of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky proposed “the most effective way to combat coronavirus.” He said in an interview with NSN that it was a vaccine.

The deputy also called for social distancing and other precautions.

“Vaccination is safe, but getting sick is not. Even if the disease itself was mild, without severe damage to the lungs, the delayed consequences can be much worse. As for quarantine measures, the main thing is to reduce physical contact. Do not shake hands, do not kiss when you meet. Nowadays, some “smart people” instead of shaking hands with their fists or elbows – this is stupidity. This is exactly the same physical contact that requires closeness. We must forget about this, ”the politician said.

According to him, now people are trying to move out of town, where they are more secluded.

“This is absolutely correct. Even regardless of the pandemic, it is much more convenient than living in huge, concrete high-rise buildings. And more profitable. The main weapon against the virus after vaccination is social distancing. Of course, strict quarantine causes negativity in people. Especially young people are against it, and this is really a problem for them. But if you do not want this, then observe other precautions, ”Zhirinovsky said.

Earlier, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko, assessed the chances of US President Donald Trump, who was infected with the coronavirus, to recover. According to him, people like the American leader are very difficult patients, so he needs to moderate his activity for a while and carefully follow the recommendations of doctors.