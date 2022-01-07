LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky named one of the reasons for the protests in Kazakhstan. In his opinion, one of the factors provoking them was external influence. The politician wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Zhirinovsky explained that the situation in Kazakhstan was influenced by neighboring Muslim countries, where religious uprisings took place, as well as Afghanistan, where members of the Taliban came to power. (terrorist organization, banned in Russia)…

“Secondly, it would be beneficial for the Americans to knock out one of Russia’s allies in Central Asia and help establish at least a neutral regime there, like in Armenia or Moldova, and they would close the region from Russia. It would only be necessary to change the regime in Uzbekistan in order to finally weaken the influence of Russia, ”concluded Zhirinovsky.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan over the rise in gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, as well as consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. By the evening of January 4, the rallies escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. In this regard, a red level of terrorist danger has been introduced in the republic.