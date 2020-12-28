LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky listed the possible future presidents of Russia. The list he announced during the program “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the TV channel “Russia 1”, writes the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

In particular, the politician named Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko as possible successors to the incumbent President Vladimir Putin.

“But at the same time, said Zhirinovsky, someone else will be the successor, hinting at himself,” the newspaper notes.

In November, the Chinese portal Sohu reported that the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is a possible successor to Vladimir Putin as president. In turn, Kadyrov previously called the talks about finding a successor for Putin inappropriate. In his opinion, there is no worthy replacement for Putin today.

At the same time, Putin and his entourage are evasive in answering questions about a successor. The President has repeatedly said that citizens should decide this issue. In an interview, he admitted that he has been thinking about a worthy candidate since 2000.

Putin previously admitted his participation in the next presidential elections in 2024.