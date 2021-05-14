LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky wrote in his Telegram-channel that left to close the show of Ivan Urgant. He attached a photo from his office to the post.

An empty chair of the politician and his desk with documents and a laptop were caught in the frame. At the same time, a sticker with a portrait of Urgant behind barbed wire and the words “The show is closed. The host has been arrested. “

“Vanya made a joke … He left to close …” – wrote Zhirinovsky under the picture.

Earlier in May, the politician threatened to close the program of the Evening Urgant show on Channel One. This happened after Urgant, together with co-host Dmitry Khrustalev, drew attention to Zhirinovsky’s long-standing relationship with the head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov and commented with humor on the possible change of the chairman of the political force. “Gennady Andreevich will be for many, many years, and we will close the program of Urgant. Enough, Vanya, laughed at everyone, let him work at last, “- said the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia in response.

A few days later, Urgant commented on Zhirinovsky’s words. He said that the days of the TV show are numbered, because the deputy “will not just grind nonsense.” The presenter also announced the broadcast with the participation of Zhirinovsky on May 14, in order to “hold the ceremonial closing” of the TV show.