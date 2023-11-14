Zhirinovsky’s forecast about Russia’s alliance with Iran and the Arabs has spread online

If Russia unites with the Arabs and Iran, then America will “come to an end.” The founder of the LDPR, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, spoke about such consequences of this union for the United States in 1999, and drew attention to this Telegram-Rupost channel.

“Everyone needs to understand that America today is many times worse than Napoleon and Hitler. Napoleon slowly walked across Europe on horseback, reached Moscow, stood there and left. Hitler was already walking on motorcycles and cars and also reached Moscow. And these [американцы] will not go to Moscow. They are dangerous because they will fire rockets at any point on the planet at night,” Zhirinovsky said, speaking at a meeting of the State Duma.

He noted that US military bases are located in South Korea and Pakistan.

“They approached us from all sides, they will definitely enter the Baltic states and stand near Smolensk – 500 kilometers from Moscow. Then what will we do? – Zhirinovsky wondered.

The politician called for solidarity with the entire Muslim world. “They have all the oil, all the gas and money in their hands, if we unite with the Arabs and Iran, America will be finished,” Zhirinovsky concluded.

Earlier, a video with the politician’s forecast about the crisis in the Middle East, which he made in 2012, circulated online. Then Zhirinovsky said that it would escalate into a war between Israel and Iran.