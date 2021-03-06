LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky gave advice to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on personnel policy, reports RIA News…

The Russian politician reacted to the news of the dismissal of the ex-president of Georgia and the former governor of the Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili, from the post of a member of the Council for Urban Development of Ukraine.

“We need to be more careful with the personnel raised in the Soviet period – these are the most talented people,” Zhirinovsky said.

According to the LDPR leader, Saakashvili can still play his role. If the former president of Georgia headed the entire government of Ukraine, then “he would be more useful than all the other Ukrainian ministers.” Zhirinovsky also invited Zelensky to think about another valuable personnel – Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Mikhail Saakashvili has been holding the post of head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms of Ukraine since May 2020. He returned to Ukraine immediately after Zelenskiy became president in 2019. They had serious conflicts with ex-head of state Petro Poroshenko: Saakashvili was the governor of the Odessa region from 2015 to 2016, but was fired with a scandal and charges of embezzlement.

Saakashvili responded by launching a campaign against Poroshenko and campaigning for his overthrow. As a result, in 2017, the politician was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, but they managed to expel him from the country only in 2018.

At home, Saakashvili has been put on the wanted list as a defendant in several criminal cases. However, he actively supports the Georgian opposition and remains the leader and founder of one of the main opposition parties, the United National Movement.