The head of the LDPR faction, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, on Friday, April 9, on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, expressed his opinion about the sale of tours to Turkey against the background of the complication of the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in the republic.

“Imagine, the country is on the verge of death! And our tourists will go now. It’s already warm there … And what will they bring us as a gift? Not just a coronavirus, but the South African variant, the British one. It is even worse than the one we have been suffering from for the second year already, ”the website quotes the politician. kp.ru…

In addition, he criticized the actions of tour operators, because, in his opinion, they only want to make money and do not think about the health of Russians.

“Why are tour operators selling? And why do our citizens buy these vouchers to southern countries … we also have travel agencies. They have money again, it is necessary to give money to tour operators, aviation, restaurants. And they don’t think about people, ”Zhirinovsky was indignant.

In Turkey, the situation with the coronavirus has been rapidly deteriorating over the past week. So, on April 8, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that basically new strains of coronavirus enter Russia from Turkey, and the incidence in the republic itself has increased by 3.5 times.

She also stressed that residents of Russia should rest inside the country in order not to be quarantined abroad.

On April 9, Izvestia’s sources in the Ministry of Transport and among the two largest tour operators reported that air traffic with Turkey could be limited from April 12 for a month. So, possible restrictions will be a ban on charter flights. At the same time, it is planned to preserve part of the cargo-passenger export flights. In addition, it is possible to introduce a 14-day quarantine for citizens arriving from Turkey. At the same time, a complete cessation of flights, as with Great Britain, is not expected.

According to the portal Worldometer as of April 9, 3,689,866 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Turkey, of which 33,201 were fatal. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,232,892 people have fully recovered.