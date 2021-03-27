The leader of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said that it would be beneficial for Russia if the United States gave the command to Ukraine to launch an offensive in Donbass. His words are quoted by URA.RU.

“Yes, we will defeat this entire army, completely. And the movement will begin, so to speak, towards the creation of New Russia. The entire south-east of Ukraine. And we’ll see to the north, ”Zhirinovsky dreamed.

At the same time, according to the politician, Russians are offended that Ukrainians are being prepared for war. Zhirinovsky recalled that the inhabitants of these two countries are one people. “This is monstrous,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky described the fate of Russia in the event of the preservation of the USSR. In his opinion, if the authorities took the side of the people and followed the results of the All-Union referendum on the preservation of the USSR, today the country would remain in full territorial composition, it would be the most prosperous in the world. He also noted that then the population would be 300 million people, the economy would develop, and the citizens of the country would be “self-sufficient”. The politician believes that if the USSR was preserved, the land problem would be solved, and the country “would have exported food for 20 years already”.