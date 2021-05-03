LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky demanded the arrest of the head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, the co-chairs of the Fair Russia – For Truth party Zakhar Prilepin and Sergei Mironov. About this he stated on the air of the show “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”.

“Echelons to Siberia! To ban left-wing parties, the words “communism” and “socialism” “, – urged Zhirinovsky. According to the politician, such measures are intended to show the left parties that “we are even tougher than they are.”

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party called on the authorities to close the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and add Zyuganov’s party to the list of anti-state associations. According to the politician, the list should include parties and organizations that “set as their goal to build some kind of society, to overthrow the current government.” As an example Zhirinovsky cited the parties of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, “Fair Russia” and “Left Front”, as well as the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), established by Alexei Navalny.

In April last year, Zhirinovsky demanded that the Communists be arrested if they staged a rally at the mausoleum on Red Square in honor of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Vladimir Lenin. The LDPR leader stressed that all citizens should remain in self-isolation imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.