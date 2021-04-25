The leader of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, announced his intention to become the world champion in participation in the presidential elections. He stated this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The politician plans to run in 2024. In his speech, he compared himself to US President Joe Biden, noting that he would try to become the head of state at 78, just like the American leader.

By the time of the election campaign in 2036, Zhirinovsky will be 90 years old, and he plans to survive the election race three more times. “And then I will become the world champion in participation in the elections. Although now no one else in Europe has run for office anymore. And I will go through three more campaigns and there will be an eternal record, ”the politician concluded.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky took part in the presidential race six times. Since the collapse of the USSR, he has not missed a single election.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky explained his loss to Boris Yeltsin in the 1991 presidential election. In his opinion, the reasons were the refusal of the opponent to participate in the debates and the “crumpled” election campaign.