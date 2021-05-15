The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky performed in the show “Evening Urgant”, in the final of the broadcast “closing” the program. Excerpt posted on Youtube-channel of the TV project.

“I’ve always liked to close something. Someone else’s apartment, family, city, country, civilization. And today I’m closing the show, ”Zhirinovsky announced.

Host Ivan Urgant said that he had lowered the flag of the TV show from the Ostankino TV tower, and Zhirinovsky linked two parts of the red ribbon and lowered the switch. After the politician invited Urgant to the Liberal Democratic Party.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky threatened to close Vecherny Urgant after the host joked about the politician’s relationship with the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov. The Liberal Democratic Party later confirmed the seriousness of its intention to close the program.