The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky on the air of the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda” called the complaint about the naked sculptures in the Hermitage insanity and “an iron curtain for art.”

“This is what a great sculptor did once, this is the beauty of the human body. Man is born naked. And we want him all the time in clothes, in clothes, ”the politician said. He urged not to go to the exhibition of those who are annoyed.

Earlier, the general director of the museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky, said that the museum received an official complaint that the nude sculptures displayed in the halls are corrupting children. He noted that people often complain about the Hermitage quite aggressively, but did not specify from which source the appeal was received.