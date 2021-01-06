LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky called for tougher rules for keeping pets in Russia. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

He reacted to reports of the death of an 11-year-old boy in Ivanteevka near Moscow after a dog attack.

“Don’t the deputies get conscience from such news? Over the past 20 years, the Liberal Democratic Party has repeatedly introduced various versions of the bill to tighten the rules for keeping pets. They refuse to accept, ”he complained.

According to the parliamentarian, 300-400 people die from dog attacks in Russia every year.

The emergency that Zhirinovsky spoke about happened on January 2. According to preliminary data, the child and his parents were visiting the dog breeders. At some point, he went out into the courtyard of a private house, and one of the dogs attacked him. The victim died on the spot from his injuries. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence”. According to some reports, the breeder is engaged in breeding German shepherds and Alabaevs.