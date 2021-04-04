LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky called on Russia to return the pre-revolutionary calendar. He speculated about this in Telegram-channel.

“The whole world is celebrating Easter today, and we are on May 2. We have Christmas two weeks later. Only we have the old New Year. But Christ was born and resurrected on certain days, and we, it turns out, mock history and morality, ”the politician explained.

According to Zhirinovsky, despite the fact that the Bolsheviks have been gone for a long time, their antics “still torment humanity.” “We need to go back to the calendar that we had in tsarist times, to return the old names of cities and streets,” he concluded.

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia named a way to defeat poverty in Russia. In his opinion, for this Moscow needs to stop forgiving debts to other countries. “Never, under any pretext, provide any assistance to anyone,” Zhirinovsky emphasized.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Christmas and other church holidays are celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church, Protestant denominations and most Orthodox churches. According to the Julian calendar, the holidays are celebrated by the Jerusalem, Russian, Serbian, Georgian and Polish Orthodox churches.