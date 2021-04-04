LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky named a way to overcome poverty in Russia. To do this, Moscow needs to stop forgiving debts to other countries, – the politician shared this opinion with the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, his words are reported by Ura.ru.

“Never, under any pretext, provide any assistance to anyone. You will tell me now: what about, there is an earthquake, a flood, there is a war. (…) Never, to anyone, under any guise, “Zhirinovsky emphasized, adding that after forgiving debts to other countries, Russians are forced to live on 12-13 thousand rubles a month, that is, 100-300 rubles a day.

In an interview for the Ura.ru portal, the head of the Center for Political Economic Research Vasily Koltashov said that, in his opinion, such words of the head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia are related to the upcoming elections to the State Duma. According to the expert, now this topic is being widely discussed among candidates for the legislative body, in particular, from the opposition.

According to the World Bank (in Russia, the state loan program is classified), at the end of 2019, developing countries owed Russia almost $ 22.9 billion. Of these, African countries accounted for almost a billion dollars – this is not taking into account Egypt, which owes almost half a billion more.

In addition, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Vietnam and India owe Moscow over a billion dollars. At the same time, the largest state debtor for 2019 was Belarus, which received several more state loans in 2020.