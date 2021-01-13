LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that he was ready to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia in 2024. At the same time, the politician admitted that a woman could be a candidate from the party he heads. On Wednesday, January 13, reports RIA News…

“We have many candidates. May be, [Василий] Vlasov is young. Or maybe we will prepare the woman. We have Elena Afanasyeva from Orenburg. I am ready, the Liberal Democratic Party is ready, ”Zhirinovsky promised.

At the end of December, the LDPR leader, among the possible successors of the incumbent President Vladimir Putin, named Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentin Matvienko, head of the Accounts Chamber of Alexei Kudrin.

He later admitted that if Putin does not run for president in 2024, “then a completely new person will appear from the Kremlin.”