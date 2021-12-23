“Zhilischnik” of the Sokolniki district, at the entrance of one of the apartment buildings, posted an advertisement appealing to non-payers for housing and communal services (HCS). Its text was published in Facebook-the Sokolniki Neighbors community.

The ad says that if the residents of the house are not satisfied with the amount of payment, then they need to buy a private house, heat it with wood and carry water from a well. Also, the employees of the GBU noted that if people have any financial difficulties, they can contact the organization and report their problem, there, in turn, they will help to find a way out. “Do not accumulate debts, it is more difficult to return them later,” warned representatives of the management company.

“Let us write to the whole district on the door for them to start working and not to accumulate debts. By the way, the Sokolniki District Zhilischnik State Budgetary Institution, on Bolshoy Matrossky, water does not flow from the tap in entrance 6, and the door closer does not work, the temperature regime is the same in the entrance and on the street. Nobody has seen the head of the site for a year, only in the photo of the rounds. Thank you, dear ones, for your concern, I ran to pay utility bills, ”one of the local residents commented.

Earlier, a resident of Moscow suggested handcuffing the janitors and taking them hostage in order to secure specific employees of the Criminal Code in the capital’s courtyards.