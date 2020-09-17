new Delhi: On the issue of the data leakage of Xinhua, the Foreign Ministry said that it has been raised in front of China. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that China has conveyed that it is a private institution which has no relation with the Chinese government. The Government of India has constituted a committee under the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator to study the report, assess violations of the law and submit the report, which will submit the report in 30 days.

What is the case of xenhua data leak?

Recently, Chinese espionage conspiracy was uncovered under which Chinese company Zenhua data information technology is tracking the activities of 10,000 important Indian people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This report was published in the English newspaper Indian Express. According to the report, the data of the activities of ten thousand Indians was also being analyzed.

What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on disabilities?

Regarding the process of disengagement between the India-China border dispute, Anurag Shrivastava said that the Chinese side should honestly work with the Indian side to work seriously for early disengagement in all the conflict areas including Pangong Lake. In the recent ministerial level talks it was agreed that the troops should be removed quickly and completely.

On Kulbhushan Jadhav case?

Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Pakistan has not been able to fulfill its obligations to implement the decision of ICJ in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He needs to discuss basic issues including provision of relevant documents and granting unaffected consular access to Kulbhushan.

