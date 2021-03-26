Vladimir Friske, the father of the singer Zhanna Friske, commented on the birth of a second child in the family of his former son-in-law, TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev. His reaction is quoted by “Teleprogram”.

Friske was outraged by the call from the correspondent of the publication, noting that he was not interested in this topic. “I need it? He has a baby, so what? ” – he got angry.

Then the Russian complained that Shepelev would never allow him to communicate with his grandson Plato, the seven-year-old child of the TV presenter from his marriage to Friske. “If he had a normal woman there, she would have told him to become a normal person. But she doesn’t need it at all. She has her own business. He has his own. He will do everything to make me feel bad, “- reproached Shepelev’s beloved Friske. The artist’s father assured that he would fight for his grandson.

On March 26, Shepelev became a father for the second time. His beloved, designer Ekaterina Tulupova gave birth to a son. For each of the partners, this is the second child: Shepelev, married to Friske, had a son, Platon, and Tulupova, a daughter, Lada. The name of the newborn is still kept secret.

Shepelev has been in a civil marriage with Zhanna Friske since 2012. A year later, they had a son. The singer died of an inoperable brain tumor on June 15, 2015. After the death of the artist, the relationship between the Friske family and the singer’s civil husband became bitter. The presenter criticized the relatives of his ex-wife, and they accused him of not wanting to let them see his grandson.