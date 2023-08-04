The influencers of the vegan raw food diet, Zhanna Samsonovashared a shocking message in instagram just days before he allegedly “died of starvation” on July 21. “Life is meaningless, but it is worth living as long as you recognize that it is meaningless,” he wrote. samsonova39, in a story of instagram two weeks ago.

The text floats over a photo of the beautiful blue-eyed woman, known in TikTok as Zhanna D’Art, who racked up 27.6 million views on her profile. In the photo, she makes a surprised face with a filter that adds a sideways baseball cap and sunglasses.

In addition to your saved stories, samsonova I had not published in instagram neither Facebook for seven weeks, and your account TikTok she was inactive for a year and five months.

Despite the lack of content, the self-proclaimed raw food chef maintained thousands of followers across various social media platforms.

Since the news of his death was released in the local media, the accounts of the Russian national have been filled with condolences.

As friends and family told Newsflash, the food influencer reportedly passed away due to “starvation and exhaustion” after maintaining an exclusive diet of exotic fruits in Malaysia. During a tour in Southeast Asia, her friends and family urged her to seek medical treatment over concerns about her diet and her “deteriorating” body.

The mother of Zhanna He attributed his daughter’s death to a “cholera-like infection,” but the cause of her death has yet to be officially stated.

An advocate of a no-cook herbivorous diet, the Kazan native claimed she had been on a “completely raw vegan diet” for the past four years, consuming only “fruit, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.”

Meanwhile, a friend claimed that for the past seven years, samsonova he had eaten only the giant, sweet jackfruit, and the durian, a prickly, mace-like fruit known for its creamy pulp and noxious odor.

Although a raw food diet can have multiple health benefits, including weight loss, better heart health, and reduced risk of diabetes, it also has downsides, especially when not planned properly, according to Healthline.

These drawbacks include deficiencies in calcium and vitamin D, which are necessary for strong bones. This can also lead to sub-optimal levels of vitamin B12, resulting in anemia, nervous system damage, infertility, and paradoxically, heart disease.

A study published last month in the Journal of Nutrition found that 100% of participants on a raw vegan diet ate less than the daily recommended 2.4 micrograms of vitamin B12.

Despite the problems with the diet of samsonovaMany of her devoted followers refused to believe that her dietary choices led to her death, instead claiming that she was killed by chemicals in the fruits she ate.

Yet others online cite her troubling, possibly deadly diet as a reason to avoid trendy but nutritionally unhealthy eating plans.

samsonova You wouldn’t be the first person to die of starvation due to an extreme diet of raw foods.

Last year, Sheila O’Leary, a vegan mother from Florida, was sentenced to life in prison for starving her 18-month-old son to death, feeding him only small amounts of fruits and vegetables.

Editor’s note: It is very difficult to talk about this, especially with vegans, but just as they cite evolution to justify their diet, in the same way I believe that you cannot go against so many years of evolution and omnivorous humans. I guess it all comes down to getting professional advice when following a diet, keeping an eye on the results and adapting to the results, especially in the case of extreme diets. Don’t forget to eat your Thanos broth.