Empoli, Empoli, Empoli. As if it were a tongue twister, a refrain to be memorized at least until tomorrow’s early afternoon. Simone Inzaghi reiterated this to the team, Steven Zhang and the managers are very clear how the Champions League finish shouldn’t overshadow the other derby, the virtual one, the one for fourth place. And of course, paradoxically, now that Istanbul is literally a stone’s throw away, it becomes even more difficult to put one’s mind on less fascinating matches and goals. But for Inter to enter the top four is vital.