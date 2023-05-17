Steven Zhang can only be satisfied after Inter qualified for the Champions League final in Istanbul: “At the beginning of the season it was difficult to think that we would reach the final, the only one who believed in it was Lukaku: now this objective has been come true and we are happy.”

The Nerazzurri owner continues: “Seven years ago we bought Inter and we immediately understood what the club’s history was and what we had to do: win. And our goal remains to win with Inter”. On Inzaghi he says: “Every season has its own story with his ups and downs and Inzaghi is a winner and therefore he performed well. There’s no reason to change coaches, so we’re ready to start the third season with him.” The last words are for the preference of the opponent in the final: “City and Real are two very strong teams. I’m sure whoever makes it to the final will be tough to face, but Inter will give everyone a hard time and in any case will be up to the event.”