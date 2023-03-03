The Nerazzurri president has decided to follow the team’s morning session: apart from Dimarco and Skriniar, who at most will be on the bench on Sunday, Correa is aiming for Spezia

The crash in Bologna didn’t please anyone at Inter, but from the next day the goal of the entire Nerazzurri environment was to look to the next fixture with the aim of overcoming Dall’Ara’s mistakes to return to win right away. With these assumptions, the words of Lautaro Martinez and Giuseppe Marotta were heard and the presence of Steven Zhang in Appiano Gentile should be interpreted in this scenario. Close to the team and Simone Inzaghi.

Visit — The Inter president has in fact decided to personally follow his players’ Friday training sessions, the one before the championship match against Lecce. After the session, Zhang chose to shift his attention from the squad to the rest of the Nerazzurri family, having lunch with both Inzaghi and the managers. It is a clear message from the number one of the club, who in a not easy week reaffirmed with deeds his closeness to the whole group as has already happened on other occasions in the past, both in moments of euphoria and in moments of difficulty. The president is always there. See also The last 5 great River Plate goals scored by Marcelo Gallardo

The seat — For the rest, the team’s training did not hold any big surprises and the group still worked together with the exception of three players: Milan Skriniar, Federico Dimarco and Joaquin Correa. The first two cannot be called off the match against Lecce and their situation will be assessed directly on the eve, but one can at best hypothesize a call-up from the bench: in fact, there is no interest in risking two columns from the team when on the horizon are the very delicate commitments against Porto in the Champions League (March 14) and with Juventus in Serie A (March 19). The Tucu instead he proceeds with the improvements, but he will also miss the match against the Giallorossi: Inzaghi’s goal is to have him available for next Friday’s away game in La Spezia. A final mention goes to Valentin Carboni, called up from Argentina together with his teammate Lautaro Martinez. See also From Juric to Bocchetti: Gasperini in Genoa has forged a class of coaches

March 3 – 3.54pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Zhang #watches #training #lunch #Inzaghi #Inter #management