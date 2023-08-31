Inter, advisors move. The loan deadline is approaching and Zhang has to decide what to do

While the fans of Inter celebrate for the purchase of Pavard from Bayern, the most expensive in the Serie A summer transfer market (32 million), the property shakes. Zhang, in fact – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – risks losing the club. May 2024 is approaching and it is there set deadlineindeed, it will go the 275 million loan is due euros with the Californian fund Oaktree. A serious problem to face for the family that owns the Nerazzurri club. Also because the loan is of the Pik type that between principal and interest will exceed 360 million. Zhang risks being left with the match in hand and of deliver the club to Oaktree with the enforcement of the pledge.

Zhang himself – continues Il Sole – alerted the consultants immediately after the purchase of Pavard, offering two possible options: a share reorganization you hate reconsider the debt. The problem is these days steep interest rates which already in the financing with Oaktree were at 12 percent. The Chinese manager entrusted to Goldman Sachs the task of studying a loan refinancing solution. But on the other side is the consultant Raine Groupa well-known advisor in the world of football who, recently, directed the transfer of the London-based Chelsea team from the magnate Tusso Abramovich to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

