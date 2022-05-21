Steven Zhang is always very close to his team and has decided to further reduce the distances to a few hours from the last day of the championship which will decide who will take the scudetto for next year. In fact, the president of Inter has arrived in Appiano Gentile to attend training and to encourage Simone Inzaghi’s players.

For the eve of the match against Sampdoria, the staff opted for a work on the field in the afternoon, after the press conference – in presence – of Inzaghi. Two more eyes on the sidelines, therefore, those of that young president increasingly present in Milan, at the forefront of celebrating the Coppa Italia won against Juventus. The Inter group is compact, including staff, management and ownership. With one goal, the Scudetto and the consequent second star.