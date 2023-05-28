One turn early Inter has detached the pass for the next Champions League. Getting into the top four was the primary objective of the Nerazzurri club which can now concentrate its energies on the final in Istanbul. Great satisfaction in the words of Steven Zhang flew to Monaco to follow the F1 Grand Prix.

“Ferrari is always in my heart, I support the Italian team. The final in Istanbul? At the beginning of the season, if I have to be honest, I wouldn’t have imagined it much. Now of course we’re ready, it’s in our heart. Clearly yesterday after the victory we can finally mentally prepare to go to Istanbul and be ready. I’m sure our players are ready and focused.”