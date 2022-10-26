Inter’s number one after qualifying for the Champions League round of 16: “We are winning on and off the pitch, in the summer we did everything to improve the team. Skriniar? Incredible player, I’m confident. I dedicate the victory to the fans. “

In one fell swoop Steven Zhang praised Inter in all its components, silenced the rumors of the club’s sale and asked Milan Skriniar to stay with the Nerazzurri, underlining the collective efforts to improve from year to year. After the victory over Viktoria Plzen, the president of the vice-champions of Italy takes the opportunity to move to the second round to fix points on several fronts.

“They are just rumors” – The passage that obviously stands out among Zhang’s quotes is the ‘no’ to the sale of the company: “The club has been at the center of these speculations for 3-4 years, but we only have to think about ourselves because the club is not for sale. . I can assure you that I am not talking to anyone, here we only think about winning “. At the same time, the president is keen to remind everyone of the evident and constant growth: “We have done well in the last 4-6 years and we have improved, every summer everyone sees that we try to improve the squad and it has happened again this year. , we have done everything to make the team more competitive. This second qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League – continues the Inter president – and the three titles in the last 18 months are an excellent record in my years. winning on and off the pitch “. See also Latest news and rumors on the transfer market at PSG: Icardi, Xavi Simons, Pogba and more

Simone and Milan – If we stick to what happens in the pitch, great credit is obviously also due to those on the bench: “Inzaghi is certainly a top coach – praise from the president -, he is resilient even in the face of difficulties, he overcomes them”. In short, he is the right man for this Inter, according to Zhang: “With him the team trained well and overcoming such a difficult group we saw how far we have reached, it is a proof of what we have achieved. they criticize but always support and to those who work in every corner of society “. Finally, the hot renewal of Skriniar veiled in optimism: “he is an incredible player, he knows how much I care about him remaining. I am confident”.

