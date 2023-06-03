Steven Zhang will board the plane to Istanbul on Thursday with the players, coaching staff and other officials. The president does not want to miss even a moment of the approach to the match… of his life and is doing everything possible to put the Nerazzurri in the ideal conditions to lift the trophy. Including a collective bonus in addition to the individual bonuses stipulated in the individual contracts.

TEN MILLION

—

Many (but not all…) players have included a bonus in their contracts if they win the Champions League. To these bonuses, around 5 million in total, will be added a collective prize of another 5 million which will be divided only among the players. Inzaghi and his technical staff are excluded from the new tranche of incentives. The extra prize is a way of guaranteeing the whole team recognition for an extraordinary journey that could end with a historic feat. If they win the Champions League, Inter will collect 4.5 million more from UEFA than the 15 guaranteed for participation in the final, but will also have other bonuses from sponsors. Zhang’s gesture, which was communicated in the locker room by CEO Marotta, nonetheless has considerable symbolic value and makes it clear how much the president wants to do everything he can to live another night to remember in Istanbul.