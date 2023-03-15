Steven Zhang made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in his management. The Nerazzurri president praised the team after the match: “It’s a great emotion, a fantastic night that repays us for the hard work done. Finally we are at a high level even outside of Italy. Where Inter should be. We are very happy result, Inter must always compete at the highest level in Europe. It’s an obligation for us.” There will be a draw in the quarter-finals on Friday: “They will all be very strong teams, but we are very motivated to face the next rival. We want to continue competing at the top level in Europe. Every season we start, this must be our goal. We want to play every competition until in the end. Many emotions after 7 years of work in this club; we are all making the maximum effort and the work done is the right one. The international stage is what belongs to us, we want to bring more and more trophies to our showcase. A derby in the quarterfinals “Any team we meet is strong. But looking at the last seven years, the derby has given me the greatest emotions. So I would like to play against Milan.”

MAROTTA AND THE EXPOSURE

—

CEO Beppe Marotta was also happy: “A derby in the quarterfinals would be exciting and suggestive. We congratulate the coach and the players on a goal that the club has been missing for 12 years. Then we’ll think about the draw and what will be, will be… In the quarter-finals there are all very strong teams. Be careful because the Champions League is a tournament, it’s not a championship and you have to come on the right night. There are many components that can weigh in”. A parenthesis on the fans is necessary: ​​”Thanks to those who supported us and were able to enter the stadium. Tomorrow we will make a complaint to UEFA to understand what happened: a thousand fans remained outside and it was a serious matter, which it must be repeated. I saw families with small children crying outside Dragao. It was really bad. There had already been a confrontation this morning and we had been reassured by the police. UEFA is not guilty, but certain episodes must be avoided in the future”. Final again with compliments for the nerazzurri and for Inzaghi: “The coach has suffered a lot of unfair criticism because we still have three important objectives that we can achieve. With the commitment made tonight we can go further. The discontinuity has conditioned us and weighed more compared to last year, but these are situations that the coach has tried to cure. Today we are happy and this qualification for the quarter-finals rewards the work of the club, the coach and the group”.