It does not sell. Because it is useless to go around it, it is the question that has been hovering around Inter and Steven Zhang for several months now and that in the last few days has returned to appear, in the midst of a thousand voices that assure the opposite, to experts (or presumed such) who they swear they are aware of who knows what scenarios. The answer is no: the president has no intention of giving up the Nerazzurri club. Of course: this does not mean that this will never happen, after all it is not right to move the horizon too far. But it is good to fix the points, to photograph the current situation.