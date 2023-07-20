“The WTA has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that occurred at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent posts are under review and will be addressed.” The protests of many colleagues and thousands of tennis fans have also turned on the WTA spotlights on what happened on the field yesterday at the WTA 250 tournament underway in Budapest, with the Chinese Zhang Shuai robbed of a point who withdraws in tears while the opponent, the Hungarian Kiara Toth, who exults in her face.

What happened: on 5 all in the first set of the match between Zhang Shuai and Amarissa Toth, a ball inside Zhang was called out by the chair umpire and the Hungarian crossed out her mark, to prevent a review. Between the screams of the public and the aggressive attitude of her opponent, the Chinese woman went into a crisis and withdrew, while Toth exulted in her face. From Cornet to Tomljanovic to Shapovalov, numerous messages have arrived on social media to support the Chinese tennis player and condemn the opponent’s unsportsmanlike behavior. Also accused are the Facebook posts of the tournament organizers who accuse Zhang of manipulating the facts.