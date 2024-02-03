It's called ZF Passive Safety Systems and it is the new seat belt system developed by the company of the same name specialized in supplying cars of all types. The heart of the system is the multi-stage load limiter capable of adapting the belt retention force to the height and size of the occupants, allowing car manufacturers to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of the 2030 NCAP Roadmap. The innovative approach of this technology lies not only in the individual control options of the component itself, but also in the wide possibilities of interaction with other safety systems. In this way, the MSLL switchable force limiter seat belt becomes an intelligent and flexibly controllable safety device.

How does it work

To reduce the forces acting on the body in the event of an accident, many seat belt systems are already equipped with a two-stage controllable load limiter (SLL). This was an important step towards adaptability. To ensure even greater flexibility, ZF now offers its multiple switchable load limiter (MSLL) belt tensioner. Its multi-stage design allows the restraint forces to be varied even better throughout the entire course of the accident. The system allows you to respond individually to people of different heights and to control the belt forces appropriately. In the future, the way to greater variability of belt forces will lie through sensory recording of the interior, to recognize even better which people are sitting and where and what forces must be individually applied by the belts in the event of a serious or minor collision.

In the future

Various sources will be used for this purpose: in addition to the internal cameras, which detect for example when the driver operates the infotainment with the right hand or turns his head towards the rear occupants, the seat belt system can also provide valuable information. In fact, the belt sensors can measure the extension length of the belt itself and therefore allow conclusions to be drawn on the circumference of the body, therefore on its height and weight. Added to this is the connection with the vehicle's active safety systems and related sensors, from the camera to the radar. For the connected restraint system, for example, it is important to know from which direction an impact comes. In this way, the MSLL can offer small and light people more adequate personal protection in the event of moderate accidents (with impact speeds of up to 35 km/h). This applies, for example, to children traveling in the back seat. Even older people, who have a higher risk of injury due to age-related changes in bone structure, can benefit from this system. Furthermore, the system potentially improves the safety of heavy occupants in the event of accidents (with impact speeds above 56 km/h).