ZF, the world’s leading supplier of automotive cameras, announces on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas of having produced over 50 million cameras for the industry and being the first to surpass 10 million intelligent cameras produced in a single year. ZF manufactures cameras around the world in its factories in the United States, Marshall, Illinois, Anting, China, Peterlee in the United Kingdom and Czestochowa, Poland, where the factory was recently expanded, and most recently started the production start-up at the new site in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We use the latest manufacturing and testing techniques at all ZF sites so that we can ensure the quality and reliability of our cameras, and we thank our dedicated teams around the world for their dedication to excellence,” he has declared Jana RosenmannHead of the Electronics and ADAS Division for the ZF Group. “We have been manufacturing cameras since 2008 and have become a technology leader thanks to constant innovation and attention to detail in the design and manufacturing processes.”

ZF and long-time partner mobileye design, develop and supply cameras based on mobileye’s EyeQTM processors for advanced object recognition technology. ZF incorporates this technology into its innovative family of Smart cameras which also includes a premium version, the industry first Tri-camera 4 with three lenses, to support advanced functions for semi-automated driving. Tri-camera 4 also incorporates a telephoto lens to enhance long-range detection capabilities and a fish-eye lens to enhance short-range capability with an expanded field of view. “This milestone reflects our joint efforts to improve driver safety with ADAS technology,” he claims Nimrod NehushtanSenior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at mobileye. “As our systems evolve to take more responsibility for driving and become even more intelligent through cloud-based services and additional sensors, we know this partnership will continue to deliver technology vehicle owners will appreciate for years to come.”

For single-lens cameras, ZF is in the fourth generation and now offers the smart camera 4.8 family, among the first cameras ever to offer the possibility of a horizontal field of view of 100 degrees. One step further in meeting Euro NCAP 5-star safety and IIHS Top Safety Pick+ requirements, as well as the General Safety Regulations requiring increasingly stringent test protocols for safety-critical systems. ZF supplies advanced ADAS sensor technologies, including front-facing cameras, advanced satellite imaging and radar systems, to over a dozen vehicle manufacturers worldwide. ZF’s portfolio of sensors is enabling vehicle manufacturers to help improve vehicle safety and to make semi-automated driving comfort features, such as Highway Driving Assist and Traffic Jam Assist, available for ‘entire spectrum of light vehicles. ZF is a leader in automated driving technologies, from Level 2/2+ systems up to fully automated vehicles.