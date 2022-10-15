Hydrogen propulsion is becoming more and more a reality, especially in the commercial vehicle sector. The long ranges often required by heavy vehicles constitute a strong limit to the spread of battery-powered electric mobility for cargo transport by road. The hydrogen fuel-cell thus presents itself as a valid alternativemanaging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without yet completely canceling them in the balance of the production cycle, without however excessively compromising the weight and / or autonomy of the vehicle.

In this scenario, in September the commercial vehicle division of ZF and Freudenberg e-Power System, company specialized in the development of batteries and fuel-cell systems, have announced a cooperation for the construction of a powertrain renamed as e-Drive powerpack. In detail, Freudenberg will produce scalar hydrogen power modules, while ZF will develop electric drivetrains for powers up to 360 kW. The cooperation is still in its pilot phase for the construction of truck and bus prototypes, the first of which are expected in 2023.

A month later, the spokespersons of the initiative returned to speak on the occasion of theIAA Transportation of Hannover, in Germany. The journalists of the Society of Automotive Engineers have collected the words of Nils Martensmanaging director / CCO of Freudenberg: “Long runtimes will be limited when looking at battery systems. Five hundred kilometers is what you read walking between the different pavilions here. But if you really want to go from the east coast to the west of the United States with two drivers, as well as in Europe, it is impossible to do it with a single battery charge ”. In addition to the increased range, Martens ensures that refueling times for hydrogen vehicles are significantly shorter: “We are aiming for charging times of less than ten minutes thanks to higher compression. If you look at battery systems, you are talking about twenty or thirty minutes more. We also note that the Total Cost of Ownership of a fuel-cell vehicle will certainly be higher than that of a battery-powered one ”.

However, it is not only the performance advantages that put the fuel-cell propulsion in a better position than the battery-powered one for heavy road transport. According to Martens, the greater flexibility of the hydrogen supply infrastructures in the area ensure another point in favor: “At Freudenberg, and I think the same is true for ZF, we are not actively involved in pushing the infrastructure. We certainly help customers if they have any questions to provide them with the correct network or access. I dare say that the advantage of hydrogen and the fuel cell is that you can always transport them, more easily, while supplying electricity to charging stations, especially in more remote locations, can be challenging. With 60 million kilometers accumulated with fully electric vehicles, we know some of the challenges that arise as the fleet grows, in terms of installing some charging infrastructure for such large fleets at a dedicated point. We firmly believe that this is where the hydrogen infrastructure can be superior and solve some of these problems “concluded Martens.