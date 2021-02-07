The last Saturday, February 6, was a sad day for the singer’s followers Zezinho Corrêa due to his unexpected death.

The vocalist of Carrapicho He had been hospitalized for a month in a private hospital in Manaus, capital of the extensive state of Amazonas in Brazil.

On January 5, Zezinho Corrêa, 69, was admitted to the hospital emergency room with symptoms of fever and body pain. Subsequently, a discard test was performed that gave a positive result for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer’s health declined rapidly, so he was intubated and later subjected to a tracheostomy, to later be transferred to a bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Despite the efforts of the doctors, Zezinho Corrêa passed away. For this reason, he was honored by the Manaus mayor’s office, which decreed three days of mourning in the city

“In tribute and recognition to the expressive and tireless dissemination that Zezinho Corrêa made for the Amazonian culture nationally and internationally,” said David Almeida, mayor of Manaus in a statement.

As a member of the Carrapicho group, Zezinho Corrêa gained international fame with the song “Tic, Tic, Tac”, belonging to the album Festa do Boi Bumbá, released in 1996. The song became one of the hits of the summer of that year, and is still remembered today.

