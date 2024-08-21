A new trailer for ZeroSpace was shown at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024. Below you can see a presentation video.
Zero Space is a real-time strategy game with a cinematic component. It will be available on PC and currently has no release date.
ZeroSpace trailer
There official description reads: “ZeroSpace is a cinematic RTS with an epic sci-fi story where your decisions determine the fate of the galaxy. Devise your own unique strategy by choosing factions, mercenary units and heroes, and execute commands in the heat of battle to overcome the enemy..”
“Make choices that change the universe, inspired by classic narrative RPGs like Mass Effect. Build deep relationships with your crew and the heroes you recruit throughout the campaign. Build a crushing strategy by combining factions, mercenaries, and heroes, making every game different and unlocking more opportunities for dynamic counterplay.”
The main features of the game are:
- An open world campaign with 13 main story missions, 14 hero loyalty missions, and 40 side story arcs.
- 3 hours of cinematic cutscenes and interactive dialogues where your choices dictate the outcome of the game.
- 4 main factions, with 10 units and 9 buildings each.
- 6 mercenary factions, with 4-5 units each.
- 14 heroes from various factions in campaign mode, or select one to lead multiplayer matches.
- 1v1 and 3v3 matches ranked or against the AI.
