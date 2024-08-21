Zero Space is a real-time strategy game with a cinematic component. It will be available on PC and currently has no release date.

A new trailer for ZeroSpace was shown at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024. Below you can see a presentation video.

ZeroSpace trailer

There official description reads: “ZeroSpace is a cinematic RTS with an epic sci-fi story where your decisions determine the fate of the galaxy. Devise your own unique strategy by choosing factions, mercenary units and heroes, and execute commands in the heat of battle to overcome the enemy..”

“Make choices that change the universe, inspired by classic narrative RPGs like Mass Effect. Build deep relationships with your crew and the heroes you recruit throughout the campaign. Build a crushing strategy by combining factions, mercenaries, and heroes, making every game different and unlocking more opportunities for dynamic counterplay.”

The main features of the game are: