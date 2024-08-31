The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security reported that within the framework of implementing the plan to eliminate bureaucracy and achieve the goals of the Government Accelerators Initiative, it succeeded, in cooperation with partners from government agencies, in developing two services for the golden residency and reducing procedures and documents to 0 procedures and documents, which enhances the UAE’s leadership and improves the quality of life of society..

She stated in a video clip broadcast on her official account on the “X” website that she overcame the challenge within 50 days within the framework of applying the principles of zeroing bureaucracy to serve the issuance of the golden residency and in cooperation with the concerned parties to develop two services for the golden residency and zeroing the number of documents by 96 percent, in addition to reducing the fields by 100 percent..

She pointed out that the work during this batch of government accelerators to develop this service came with the participation of a number of entities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality..

The strategic work phases included analyzing the situation and drawing the customer journey, then the design and development phase with the participation of customers, then determining future paths to expand the project beyond the accelerator period, then the phase of advertising and marketing new services via the unified platform..

The Authority pointed out the results of completing the challenge, which was to reduce the service-related fields from 48 fields to zero, reduce the documents from six documents to zero documents, in addition to reducing the steps from 8 steps to only one step..