Zeroing out bureaucracy… determination and persistence

The second regular meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, which was recently attended by more than two hundred undersecretaries, their assistants, executive officials and general managers, confirms the determination and insistence on implementing the program that was announced by the Knight of Initiatives, lover of excellence and first place winner, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, based on His Highness’s vision to facilitate the lives of members of society, enhance the environment that stimulates business and attracts minds and talents, and support the achievement of the axes and targets of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, in accordance with the priorities and programs set.

The meeting, which was organized by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and with the size and level of attendance and participants, embodied the open race by everyone to achieve its lofty goals of accelerating “the approach of eliminating government bureaucracy, shortening procedures in government work and shortening their time periods by half”, all in order to make customers happy, enhance the quality of life, and consolidate the country’s leading position and competitiveness, which has become a center for excellence, distinction, creativity, and attracting talents, investments, and businesses alike.

Through this programme, the UAE has established – as announced by its founders – “a national working model aimed at creating a qualitative shift in government procedures, leading to a system of procedures that is the simplest, fastest, easiest and most efficient, ensuring the reduction of unnecessary burdens on the business sector and individuals in terms of time, effort and resources, and contributing to enhancing economic growth in the UAE.”

These initiatives have contributed to igniting the spirit of competition among employees to innovate solutions to the challenges facing customers in their work sectors in a proactive manner that exceeds expectations after this became a goal for everyone. This was evident in the large number of initiatives that came from the employees themselves, who were witnessed by the field for their openness, transparency and keenness to follow up on the results of their work, away from companies and “experts” of canned consulting and sterile solutions that only lead to dead ends. The experiences of past years prove this.

By re-engineering many of the procedures that were complicated, the UAE has achieved distinguished government performance and made it an open book for anyone who wants to benefit from it.

We followed up on the partnerships and agreements that resulted in the graduation of distinguished administrative cadres in many sisterly and friendly countries.

Greetings to all the work teams in our government sectors that made eliminating government bureaucracy a reality.