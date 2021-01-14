A campaign calls for: no more new corona infections in Europe. The goal alone sounds too good to be true. It is supposed to be achieved with questionable methods.

S.you want to defeat Corona. Zero new corona infections in Europe is the goal that activists and scientists from the left milieu have formulated. #ZeroCovid is the name of the initiative, one on their website published pamphlet explains how we can achieve the goal. The goal sounds too good to be true. Even an incidence of 50 (i.e. 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week) cannot be made in winter and due to the nature of Sars-Cov2, even with a very hard lockdown, said virologist Klaus Stöhr in the WELT interview.

In contrast to New Zealand and Australia, which to some extent successfully rely on the Zero Corona strategy, Europe is not an island, but lives from its common internal market, freedom of movement and open borders. A concept that leftists should be familiar with from their #openborders initiatives.

The noble goal is to be achieved with questionable methods. Vaccines are to be withdrawn from “private profit making” and henceforth “belong to all of humanity”. Not only that this would mean a clear violation of current patent law. Moreover, this demand ignores the fact that it was only the competition of the vaccine companies and the venture capital previously paid to them that allowed the insanely rapid development of the vaccines.

The demands of the most active ones get really wild when it comes to financing their core demand: the massive shutdown of the economy, including “factories, offices, companies, construction sites, schools”. Because such a measure would of course affect a large number of people who would then no longer receive a salary, a “comprehensive rescue package for everyone” was necessary. And here lies the crux: The financing for this should happen “in solidarity”. With the wealth in Europe, the extensive break from work can be easily financed. A Europe-wide “Covid solidarity tax” on “high assets, corporate profits, financial transactions and the highest incomes” is necessary. Or in short: expropriation.

The Solidarity Committee demands on the one hand the almost complete shutdown of the economy (incidentally including a massive expansion of the care sector taking place at the same time) and on the other hand wants to ask the “rich” to pay for it. At least here it should be enough. If it were not stated in the final paragraph: “Democracy without health protection is pointless and cynical. Health protection without democracy leads to the authoritarian state. ”A catalog of demands interspersed with authoritarian ideas, which warns against an authoritarian state. It is the beautiful punch line of freedom of expression that such a nonsensical opinion can be published.