“Creepy”, “crazy” and “completely unfounded” is the accusation of conspiracy brought by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office against Askatasuna: cartoonist Zerocalcare (stage name of Michele Rech) said it today immediately after testifying in court , in the Piedmontese capital, at the maxi trial against activists and militants of the subalpine social center.

“The idea that political criticism or the manifestation of dissent or even conflict can no longer be treated not even as a problem of public order but even as in this case of criminal association seems chilling and frightening to me. It seems to me a very dangerous drift in general ”, he said at the end of his deposition. The trial sees 28 people accused, 16 of whom accused of criminal association. According to the indictment, the social center played a directing role in various violent mobilizations that occurred in the area, including some in Valsusa against the construction of the Turin-Lyon high-speed line.

“I think there is a big problem with dissent that does not specifically concern this government, there are illustrious precedents – he continued – and I think that when in the security package, in the Salvini decree, when there was much talk of the criminalization of NGOs, a lot less has it been said that a roadblock now has penalties of almost nine years in prison and anyone who has played grassroots politics knows that a demonstration can sometimes end up in unauthorized spaces, blocking a road and often this has spontaneous characteristics and peaceful and to think that this thing can be resolved by burying people in jail seems to me to be a very serious matter on which everyone, right and left, should question themselves”.

As for his relationship with the Askatasuna social centre, the Roman cartoonist, speaking with reporters at the end of his testimony, explained “the Askatasuna social center is a place I have known for 20 years to which I recognize the gigantic role it has had from the point of view cultural, not only for the city of Turin but also for the country, also for what it gave me the possibility of doing my job before the mainstream exploded and I was called to testify to tell my experience that surely it is very different from meeting a criminal association”.